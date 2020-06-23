Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films

He believes that he will enjoy the experience more because of the way technology has advanced since he last appeared in the sci-fi franchise.

The series is set between the events of the prequels and original 'Star Wars' movies.

McGregor also discussed possible names for the untitled series.

He mentioned 'Hello There,' in reference to Obi-Wan's popular line from 'Revenge of the Sith,' as his personal favorite.

