Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi master in an upcoming Disney+ series.

He believes that he will enjoy the experience more because of the way technology has advanced since he last appeared in the sci-fi franchise.

The series is set between the events of the prequels and original 'Star Wars' movies.

Ewan McGregor, to ACE Universe Ewan McGregor, to ACE Universe McGregor also discussed possible names for the untitled series.

He mentioned 'Hello There,' in reference to Obi-Wan's popular line from 'Revenge of the Sith,' as his personal favorite.

