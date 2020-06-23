Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan
Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films McGregor will reprise his
role as the Jedi master in an
upcoming Disney+ series.
He believes that he will
enjoy the experience more because of the way technology has advanced
since he last appeared in the sci-fi franchise.
The series is set between the events
of the prequels and original 'Star Wars' movies.
McGregor also discussed
possible names for the
untitled series.
He mentioned 'Hello There,'
in reference to Obi-Wan's popular line from
'Revenge of the Sith,' as his personal favorite.
