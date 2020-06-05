5 Cheap and Healthy Foods
to Buy When Money Is Tight As jobless claims grow amid the age of COVID-19,
so do concerns about putting food on the table.
But it's still possible
to eat well on a tight budget.
A group of registered dietitians in
New York suggest stocking up
on the following items. 1.
Potatoes Registered Dietitian
Toby Amidor, via 'Today' 2.
Eggs This breakfast staple contains nutrients
that aid brain, eye and skin health.
3.
Beans Canned or dried beans are filling and
loaded with protein and minerals.
4.
Frozen fruits and vegetables Frozen produce has the same
nutritional properties as fresh produce.
5.
Whole Grains Try quinoa, farro, brown rice or
wheat berries to add fiber, protein and
essential nutrients to your meal.
Bonus cheap-yet-healthy foods include
oats, nuts, canned tomatoes,
herbs/spices and rotisserie chicken.