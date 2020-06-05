Global  

5 Cheap and Healthy Foods to Buy When Money Is Tight
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:31s - Published
5 Cheap and Healthy Foods to Buy When Money Is Tight As jobless claims grow amid the age of COVID-19, so do concerns about putting food on the table.

But it's still possible to eat well on a tight budget.

A group of registered dietitians in New York suggest stocking up on the following items. 1.

Potatoes Registered Dietitian Toby Amidor, via 'Today' 2.

Eggs This breakfast staple contains nutrients that aid brain, eye and skin health.

3.

Beans Canned or dried beans are filling and loaded with protein and minerals.

4.

Frozen fruits and vegetables Frozen produce has the same nutritional properties as fresh produce.

5.

Whole Grains Try quinoa, farro, brown rice or wheat berries to add fiber, protein and essential nutrients to your meal.

Bonus cheap-yet-healthy foods include oats, nuts, canned tomatoes, herbs/spices and rotisserie chicken.

