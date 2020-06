Trump asks what the '19' in COVID-19 stands for Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published 6 minutes ago Trump asks what the '19' in COVID-19 stands for Referring to the coronavirus as the 'kung flu' again, which many consider racist, U.S. President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday said he couldn't figure out what the '19' in COVID-19 stood for. The CDC says the '19' signifies the coronavirus disease of 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "I said, 'What's the 19?' COVID-19. Some people can't explain what the 19. COVID-19. I said, 'that's an odd name'," Trump told young supporters in Phoenix. "I've never seen anything like it." There are more that 2.3 million cases and over 120,000 fatalities in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.











Tweets about this constrain3d Trump talks about COVID-19 as if it were a political opponent. What is the 19? he asks. Sleepy COVID-19. Who can believe it? 4 minutes ago Mwenyejikazi @realDonaldTrump amping up his rhetoric by using the racist term "Kung Flu" again. The audience at the Trump event… https://t.co/1DfHWzIoZi 44 minutes ago Cindy Leonard @JoeBiden But Joe, he sure keeps trying! I can’t wait to see what he comes up with today. I hope someone asks him h… https://t.co/bQqQO2BMzt 8 hours ago Proud American @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump asks for testing to be slowed down so he can lie about “low” COVID-19 cases...so what if… https://t.co/SU1evJHXkK 21 hours ago OutThere Press RT @BillCobleigh: Slowing testing for Covid was a joke ? Sure, what’s next Holocaust Jew Jokes? 2 Jews walk into the shower, one asks, how… 1 day ago Bill Cobleigh Slowing testing for Covid was a joke ? Sure, what’s next Holocaust Jew Jokes? 2 Jews walk into the shower, one ask… https://t.co/qtGXEyZYUn 1 day ago Impeached Trump's Virus @DevinNunes @LouDobbs Hey Devin, COVID-19 never went away. Trump admitted live on camera it is all his fault becaus… https://t.co/KHWi1kPIki 1 day ago Rabi Abdullahi Aliyu RT @EconUS: President Donald Trump once called the coronavirus a Democrat hoax. “The Intelligence” asks what happens now that it is disprop… 3 days ago