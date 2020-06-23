Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday.
🤷🏿♂️ButamIwrongtho RT @HotNewHipHop: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for COVID-19
Details:
https://t.co/ji3BKN35VQ 16 minutes ago
presshub_us Jokic [ foxnews] Nuggets' #Nikola #Jokic tests positive for #Coronavirus https://t.co/bjoxmaOMzr 18 minutes ago
HotNewHipHop Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for COVID-19
Details:
https://t.co/ji3BKN35VQ 28 minutes ago
Tre Brown RT @NickKosmider: Yes, the NBA was expecting positive tests. But the reality of already seeing a COVID-19 diagnosis for a franchise corners… 33 minutes ago
kendrick_ RT @PMSportsNews: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Tests Positive in Serbia https://t.co/IhkBDmu927 34 minutes ago
McLovin RT @NBAMemes: Nikola Jokic tests positive for Coronavirus.
Full story: https://t.co/YROAAvL467 https://t.co/3zHXHroQB3 36 minutes ago
Cathy Abayon RT @spinph: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus, according to source https://t.co/vOY3Vb7jQt via @SpinPh 37 minutes ago
SPIN.ph Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus, according to source https://t.co/vOY3Vb7jQt via @SpinPh 40 minutes ago