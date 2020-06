Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday regarding an in-custody death that occurred during an arrest Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Tucson Police Chief, Mayor to hold press conference after suspect dies in police custody

T-P-D CONFIRMS -- THETHREE OFFICERS INVOLVED HAVERESIGNED.

THE RELEASE -- READS-- "DEATH AS DOCUMENTED IN THEPIMA COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER'SREPORT WAS ASCRIBED TO SUDDENCARDIAC ARREST -- WITH ACUTECOCAINE INTOXICATION -- AND ANENLARGED HEART.

THE PERSON HADBEEN RESTRAINED IN HANDCUFFS.NO BLOWS, STRIKES, CHOKEHOLDS,KNEE TO THE NECK, CHEMICAL ORELECTRONIC WEAPONS WERE USED.NO SHOTS WERE FIRED." T-P-DREPORTS -- THE INVESTIGATIONIS COMPLETE.

CHIEF CHRISMAGNUS SAID -- THE OFFICERSDID (NOT LIVE UP TO THE HIGHSTANDARDS OF THE POLICEDEPARTMENT -- AND IF THEOFFICERS HAD NOT RESIGNED --THEY WOULD HAVE BEENTERMINATED.

MAYOR REGINAROMERO SAYS SHE HAS SEEN THEVIDEO.

SHE'S CALLING FOR ANINVESTIGATION -- AND ISPROPOSING THE MAYOR ANDCOUNCIL ADOPT REFORMS ANDPOLICY CHANGES.

