NFC South still runs through New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints aren’t exactly used to playing against Hall of Fame Quarterbacks in their division, but that’s all going to change during the 2020 season thanks to Tom Brady’s off-season move to Tampa Bay.

- of course... the division still- runs through new orleans, - until futher notice... and the- saints just so happen to have a- hall of fame q-b of their own.- saints linebacker de- mario - davis spoke to the- media in his hometown of- brandon, this afternoon... un-- afraid of picking favorites...- when it comes to brady versus - brees.- - "i got excited because i get to play them two - times a year, and i mean he's - one of - if not the - greatest- quarterbacks in the - - - - game.

I'm a little biased.

I- think the greatest quarterback- in the game is on my- team.

But you always want to- play the best.

I think that's - how you measure how good- you are, and you've got to go - against the best.

So to have th- - - - opportunity to go against one o- the greatest - if not the - greatest quarterback - to ever- play the game,- - - - and to go against one of the- greatest tight ends to ever pla- the game, i think that's an - opportunity that anybody that - likes to compete would look - forward to."

The saints open the 20-20 seaso- at home, against the- buccaneers... - on september 13th.- they return the favor, on - november 8th... for a sunday- night football showdown... in -