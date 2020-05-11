NFC South still runs through New Orleans

|
- the new orleans saints aren't - exactly used to playing against- hall of fame quarterbacks, in - their division... but that's al- gonna change, during the 20-20- season... thanks to tom brady's- off-season move... to tampa bay- not to mention brady's favorite- target rob gronkowski - coming out of retirement, to- join t-b-12... making the - saints' road to their fourth- straight n-f-c south- title...that- much tougher.
- of course... the division still- runs through new orleans, - until futher notice... and the- saints just so happen to have a- hall of fame q-b of their own.- saints linebacker de- mario - davis spoke to the- media in his hometown of- brandon, this afternoon... un-- afraid of picking favorites...- when it comes to brady versus - brees.- - "i got excited because i get to play them two - times a year, and i mean he's - one of - if not the - greatest- quarterbacks in the - - - - game.
I'm a little biased.
I- think the greatest quarterback- in the game is on my- team.
But you always want to- play the best.
I think that's - how you measure how good- you are, and you've got to go - against the best.
So to have th- - - - opportunity to go against one o- the greatest - if not the - greatest quarterback - to ever- play the game,- - - - and to go against one of the- greatest tight ends to ever pla- the game, i think that's an - opportunity that anybody that - likes to compete would look - forward to."
The saints open the 20-20 seaso- at home, against the- buccaneers... - on september 13th.- they return the favor, on - november 8th... for a sunday- night football showdown... in -
|
|
|
