Covered Swimming Pool Shakes During Earthquake in Mexico
During this Earthquake that took place on the south coast of Mexico, the pool started to shake vigorously.
The water was thrown out of it despite it being covered.
It poured out on its surrounding ground as the calamity of 7.5 Richter hit.
