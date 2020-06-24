Many New Yorkers Experience Problems Voting In Primary Election
Many New Yorkers say voting was a nightmare Tuesday.
Some people never got their absentee ballots, and others waited in line for hours; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 23 at 11 p.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In New YorkResults of Tuesday's primary show U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the Democratic nomination in New York's District 14.
Chris Jacobs declares victory in NY27 on primary nightChris Jacobs declares victory in NY27 special election, Republican primary