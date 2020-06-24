Global  

Many New Yorkers Experience Problems Voting In Primary Election
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Many New Yorkers say voting was a nightmare Tuesday.

Some people never got their absentee ballots, and others waited in line for hours; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

