Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally
Donald Trump has attacked election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona, saying liberal Democrats "hate" American values and history.
Mr Trump also again used the racist term 'kung flu' at the rally to describe Covid-19.
