Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally

Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally

Donald Trump has attacked election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona, saying liberal Democrats "hate" American values and history.

Mr Trump also again used the racist term 'kung flu' at the rally to describe Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump at rally falsely cites a Biden apology

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump falsely told supporters Saturday night that Democratic...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Biden is ‘helpless puppet’ of radical left, says Trump

Mr. Trump alleged that the Biden campaign staff even donated a lot of money to bail out rioters,...
Hindu - Published

Biden's stimulus oversight questioned amid his attacks on Trump coronavirus spending

Joe Biden is stepping up his attacks on the Trump administration's handling of coronavirus stimulus...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

portraitinflesh

Tom Doran RT @MrMutantes: Despite the specific allegations against Clinton being rubbish,the broad unease about the Clintons was felt by many making… 23 minutes ago

MrMutantes

Rick Lewis Despite the specific allegations against Clinton being rubbish,the broad unease about the Clintons was felt by many… https://t.co/wAz1bPCnll 24 minutes ago

MikkiSm56095348

Mikki Smith RT @beth2_k3a: Understandable considering the attacks from the radicals, the COVID fears, the anti-Trump MSM fear mongering and radical dem… 2 days ago

JimmyZ03357930

Jimmy Z @samantha_park_ @JoeBiden @SpeakerPelosi @AOC It just feels a lot like Trump attacks “radical leftists” more than B… https://t.co/GoKXCSjOPE 2 days ago

beth2_k3a

🇺🇸CR🇺🇸 Understandable considering the attacks from the radicals, the COVID fears, the anti-Trump MSM fear mongering and ra… https://t.co/CWGvTG03dZ 2 days ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @jdelreal: Tonight's speech promised a dark few months in terms of our national divisions. How will it play this time around? Trump also… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Hosts Rally In Arizona; Biden Holds Virtual Campaign Fundraiser With Obama [Video]

Trump Hosts Rally In Arizona; Biden Holds Virtual Campaign Fundraiser With Obama

While President Trump held a rally in a megachurch in Arizona, former President Obama and presumptive Democratic nominee held a campaign fundraising event online and denounced the current..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:54Published
NY Times: Presidential Debate Will Be Moved To Miami [Video]

NY Times: Presidential Debate Will Be Moved To Miami

The New York Times is reporting the University of Michigan is backing out, opening the door for the debate to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published
Biden's $80.8 million in donations surpassed Trump's fundraising in May [Video]

Biden's $80.8 million in donations surpassed Trump's fundraising in May

Joe Biden, whose campaign had long struggled to raise money, surpassed President Trump’s fundraising in May for the first time, pulling in $80.8 million together with the Democratic National..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:49Published