The nominees for the Golden Boy 2020 Award are in!
The nominees for the Golden Boy 2020 Award are in!

The nominees for the Golden Boy 2020 Award are in!

The best U21 footballers in Europe have been decided.

Who do you think will take home this coveted prize?

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli among 21 Premier League starlets on 100-man shortlist for 2020 Golden Boy award

Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gabriel Martinelli are on a 100-man shortlist for the 2020...
talkSPORT - Published

Four Chelsea stars nominated for 2020 Golden Boy award as Jadon Sancho included

Four Chelsea stars nominated for 2020 Golden Boy award as Jadon Sancho included Italian publication Tuttosport have revealed the 100 players in contention for the 2020 Golden Boy...
Football.london - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


What happened next to Golden Boy winners from Wayne Rooney to Paul Pogba

What happened next to Golden Boy winners from Wayne Rooney to Paul Pogba Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the nominees for...
Daily Star - Published



