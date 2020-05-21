Who do you think will take home this coveted prize?

The best U21 footballers in Europe have been decided.

The nominees for the Golden Boy 2020 Award are in!

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the nominees for...

Italian publication Tuttosport have revealed the 100 players in contention for the 2020 Golden Boy...

Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gabriel Martinelli are on a 100-man shortlist for the 2020...