Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of 'real risk' of second wave
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of 'real risk' of second wave

Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of 'real risk' of second wave

Follow our live blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Europe and around the world.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Health leaders say UK must prepare for 'real risk' of second wave

Health leaders say UK must prepare for 'real risk' of second wave They are warning that urgent action needs to be taken
Wales Online - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

National Health Officials Concerned About Second Wave Of Coronavirus Cases [Video]

National Health Officials Concerned About Second Wave Of Coronavirus Cases

The country's top health officials warn there could be a second wave of coronavirus cases this fall and winter; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Survey: Vaccine Is Far Off, Second Virus Wave Will Hurt, Life Science Execs Say [Video]

Survey: Vaccine Is Far Off, Second Virus Wave Will Hurt, Life Science Execs Say

These are two of the biggest headwinds for stocks, which are close to richly valued at present.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:00Published
Indonesia children at risk as COVD-19 disrupts vaccination drives [Video]

Indonesia children at risk as COVD-19 disrupts vaccination drives

Health experts warn efforts to contain pandemic could lead to an increase in preventable but fatal childhood diseases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published