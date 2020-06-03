Labour: 'We do need to ease lockdown'

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed says the government must ease lockdown measures, but it must be "phased, planned, and managed" to balance the risks of easing or continuing lockdown - urging the government to clearly communicate changes to social distancing and guidance for the hospitality sector.

Report by Blairm.

