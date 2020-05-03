A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar on a night out. Financial tech Jimmy Flores, 30, admitted he didn't take the deadly virus seriously while enjoying a Saturday night with his buddies. Jimmy, of Scottsdale, Arizona, said: "It was a very busy bar and I definitely wasn't practising social distancing. "I'd say there were 100 people in the bar and our little area was jam packed. The bar didn't have enough cups and we were sharing drinks." Jimmy woke two days later, on June 8, with a fever of 103° and body chills. He took a self swab test at a CVS clinic the next day and on June 11 the results came back positive. He added: "I knew I had to get tested. When I tested positive, everything changed. "I immediately went into lockdown in my room, my roommates distanced from me, the whole house was spot cleaned. "I wanted to know how I got it for the sake of my family, friends and community." The local government began tracing Jimmy's movements to determine where he had contracted the virus."It was concluded that I got it at the bar that Saturday night," Jimmy said. "Because I had done hard manual labour in the sun that morning, my immune system was weakened and my incubation time was only two days. "A buddy that I went out with that night also tested positive."Jimmy's condition worsened and was admitted to the Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, when he found himself struggling to breathe. He said: "I couldn't believe how quickly my body took a turn. "I'm a healthy guy. I have no underlying conditions. I'm not obese and I live an active lifestyle." He spent eight days in hospital, where he was given a breathing tube and was administered dexamethasone, a low-dose steroid treatment that experts are calling a breakthrough in the treatment of COVID-19. Jimmy wrote Facebook posts about his experience battling the virus from his hospital bed in the hope that it would make Millennials more aware of the dangers. "I knew that coronavirus existed and that it was serious to an older population, but I didn't think it was serious for me," he admitted. "I didn't wear a mask, I didn't practice social distancing and I thought it was overhyped. "I didn't take it seriously and that was the biggest mistake I made." Jimmy was discharged after eight days in hospital and is now recovering at home. He added: "I'm still having breathing complications and going up and down the stairs is difficult. I still wake up struggling to breathe. "I'm not 100 per cent back to normal yet." There are fears that Arizona is experiencing a second spike of COVID-19 as the state reported a record high of 3,591 new cases on Tuesday [June 23]. 0

