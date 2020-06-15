Global  

Boris Johnson outlines easing of lockdown measures in England
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Boris Johnson outlines easing of lockdown measures in England

Boris Johnson outlines easing of lockdown measures in England

Distancing rule will reduce from July 4 when pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen in England, UK leader says.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson orders quarter of a million pounds 'compensation' to top civil servant after mysterious resignation

 Sir Mark Sedwill is stepping down from his role amid rumours that he has been forced out by Dominic Cummings
Independent

Trade Secretary says Boris Johnson's Brexit border plans vulnerable to smugglers and WTO challenge

 Leaked letter shows Liz Truss has concerns with government's approach
Independent

Leicester politicians reject Boris Johnson's attempt to blame mayor for factory exploitation

 'The Prime Minister must take responsibility for these failures,' says Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East
Independent
Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes [Video]

Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments on care homes.Sir Keir said: “On Monday, when asked why care home deaths had been so high the Prime Minister said, and I quote, ‘too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have’.“That has caused huge offence to frontline care workers. It has now been 48 hours. Will the Prime Minister apologise to care workers?”Mr Johnson replied: “The last thing I wanted to do is to blame care workers for what has happened or for any of them to think that I was blaming them because they’ve worked hard, incredibly hard, throughout this crisis, looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our country and doing an outstanding job.”“And as he knows, tragically, 257 of them have lost their lives.“And when it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay off

Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay off London (CNN)The UK's is taking a tentative step in its slow emergence from coronavirus lockdown. As...
WorldNews - Published

Johnson defends test and trace system and virus ‘cluster-busting’ capabilities

Boris Johnson insisted that test and trace systems were in place to respond to fresh coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 42,927 after another 171 people die

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 42,927 after another 171 people die Figures are released daily by the Department of Health The UK’s official coronavirus death toll has...
WorldNews - Published


UK announces $37bn budget to revive economy [Video]

UK announces $37bn budget to revive economy

It is aimed at saving jobs and pumping new life into an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases [Video]

Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England, whilst on a visit to the site of the future Siemens Rail Factory, in Goole,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing [Video]

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:02Published