Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tina Fey thanks NBC bosses for pulling offensive 30 Rock episodes
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tina Fey thanks NBC bosses for pulling offensive 30 Rock episodes

Tina Fey thanks NBC bosses for pulling offensive 30 Rock episodes

Tina Fey has applauded TV bosses for shelving episodes of her hit comedy 30 Rock, which featured actors in "race-changing make-up".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Tina Fey thanks NBC bosses for pulling offensive 30 Rock episodes https://t.co/gHaeA5Ff1y https://t.co/xcQYByqaT6 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface [Video]

Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface

Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface The ‘30 Rock’ creator penned a letter to streaming services asking them to remove four episodes that feature characters in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
'SNL' At-Home Season Finale: The Full Recap | THR News [Video]

'SNL' At-Home Season Finale: The Full Recap | THR News

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' closed out its season on May 9. Following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the show aired episodes recorded by its castmembers at home for its last few weeks.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:10Published