Major league baseball returning next week

FINALLY START THE 2020SEASON..━ THE ORIOLES REPORTTO CAMDEN YARDS TO R━STARTTHEIR "SPRING" TRAINING, ONEWEEK FROM TODAY.

WMA━2 NEWSERIN MACPHERSON JOINS US LIVEFROM THE STADIUM.

ERIN, MANYPEOPLE ARE WONDERING━ WILLFANS BE ALLOWED TO WATCH THISSEASON?THE MLB DEFERRED THAT TO LOCALGOVERNMENTS.

SO IN OUR CASE━THAT WILL MOST LIKELY BE UP TOMAYOR JACK YOUNG.

IF HE SAYSNO, NO FANS.

IF HE SAYS YES,WE CAN ENJOY SOME GAMES LIVE.WITH NO FANS, IT WILL BE AVERY DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE FORPLAYERS.

IT'S ALREADY A MUCHSHORTER SEASON━ THE SHORTESTSEASON SINCE 1878.

THERE ARE60 GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE WHENTHEY USUALLY PLAY 162 games.THIS YEAR, THE O'S WILL ONLYPLAY EAST COAST TEAMS. THEY'LLFACE THE ━L EAST 10 TIMESEACH━ SO THE BOSTON RED SOX,NEW YORK YANKEES.

THEY'LL PLAYTHE ━L EAST TEAMS, FOUR TIMESEACH.

SOME BASEBALL ANALYSTSARE WONDERINgg WHO WILLACTUALLY PLAY━ OTHERS AREJUST HOPING A SEASON ACTUALLYHAPPENS.

"we at least have aplan now..

We have springtraining to begin on july 1st.and games to begin on July24th.

Now at least we havesomething definitive.

BUTTWITH we'll see if we can getto july 24th.

Get through allthe healrth concerns andactually play baseball.

Icertainly hope so."[:20] SOMEOTHER CHANGES THIS YEAR, ATRADE DEADLINE OF AUGUST 31ST━ AND THE PLAYOFFS WILL ONLYHAVE 10 TEAMS BUT THAT COULDSTILL GO TO 16 TEAMS. SO AWEEK FROM TODAY━ PLAYERSWILL COME HERE TO CAMDEN YARDSFOR THEIR SECOND ROUND OFSPRING TRAINING━ AND WILLPLAY THEIR FIRST GAME AT THEEND OF JULY.

LIVE━ EMAC