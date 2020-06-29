Could Some Cubs Players Choose To Opt Out Of 2020 Season?
Plans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out.
General Manager Jed Hoyer and Manager David Ross talk about the potential situation with the Cubs.
What Can We Expect From Cubs, White Sox This Shortened Baseball Season?CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer asked Mark Gonzales, the Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, what kind of game shape the players are likely to be in.