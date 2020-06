Baseball is Back: Royals prepare for virus-shortened season Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:14s - Published 7 minutes ago Baseball is Back: Royals prepare for virus-shortened season 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MIGHT LOOK LIKE.HI, MARTIN.MARTIN: GOOD MORNING, DONNA.ONE THING FOR SURE, IT WILL BEDIFFERENT FOR FANS, PLAYERS, ANDFIRST, LET’S TALK ABOUT THEROYALS.IT IS ONLY 60 GAMES.THEY WILL PLAY AGAINST TEAMSFROM THE AMERICAN LAKE CENTRALDIVISION RIVALS, AND A FEW GAMESAGAINST NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRALDIVISION.EXTRA INNING GAMES WILL LOOKDIFFERENT WITH EACH HALF INNINGSTARTING WITH A RUNNER ON 2NDBASE, BUT THIS WILL NOT BE INEFFECT DURING THE PLAYOFFS.BOTH LEAGUES WILL USEDESIGNATED HITTER, AND THERE ISA CHANCE IT WILL CONTINUE NEXTYEAR.PLAYERS, COACHES AND SUPPORTSTAFF WILL BE TESTED EVERY OTHERDAY FOR COVID-19, WITH DAILYCHECKS OF THEIR TEMPERATURES ANDFOR COVID SYMPTOMS.ANY PLAYER WHO CONTRACTS THEVIRUS WILL HAVE TO HAVE TWONEGATIVE TESTS BEFORE RETURNING.WHAT ABOUT US FANS?ONE THING IS PAINFULLY SURE THATWE WILL NOT BE IN THE STANDS.EMPTY STADIUMS OR THE TIMEBEING.WILL IT CHANGE?WE DON'T KNOW, BUT FOR NOW WE'VEGOT TO CONSUME BASEBALL ONTELEVISION, SOCIAL MEDIA OR THERADI







