Police to return to Seattle's 'Chop'
Seattle's mayor says police will return to the east precinct building, which they abandoned earlier this month. Their departure was an effort to ease tensions during protests over the killing of George Floyd.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABANDONED EARLIER THIS MONTH.THEIR DEPARTURE WAS AN EFFORTTO DEFUSE TENSIONS DURINGPROTESTS OVER THE KILLING OFGEORGE FLOYD IN MINNEAPOLIS.JOEL MORENO EXPLAINS - HOWPOLICE WILL MAKE THEIR WAY BACK- AFTER A WEEKEND OF DEADLYVIOLENCE.THE CROWDS SEEMED A LITTLESMALLER INSIDE THE CAPITOLHILL OCCUPIED PROTEST.A FAR DIFFERENT SCENE FROM THEJENNY DURKAN: "WE CANNOT LETACTS OF VIOLENCE DEFINE THISMOVEMENT FOR CHANGE." MAYORJENNY DURKAN WANTS PEOPLE TOLEAVE THE AREA AT NIGHT.SCENARIO UNDER WHICH WE CANJUST SEND IN POLICEAND CLEAR PEOPLE OUT.BUT WE'VE GOT PEOPLE WORKING INTHERE RIGHT NOW TO DEESCALATE,TO TELL PEOPLE IT'S TIME TO GOHOME." BLACK-LED COMMUNITYGROUPS ARE CARRYING THATMESSAGE TO THE PROTESTERS ATCHOP..SAYING THE FIGHT FOR RACIALJUSTICE CAN CONTINUE WITHOUTTHE CAMP-OUTS.ANDRE TAYLOR: "IF YOU THINKCHOP IS A PLACE YOU MINIMIZETHE MESSAGE.I TOLD THEM I BELIEVE CHOP ISAN IDEA, AND WITH THAT IDEA YOUCAN TAKE THAT IDEA AROUND THECOUNTRY AND THEN AROUND THEWORLD." POLICE ALSO WANT THEEAST PRECINCT BACK..WHICH THEY ABANDONED TO DEFUSEVIOLENT CLASHES WITHPROTESTERS.HOW OFFICERS WILL MAKE THATHAPPEN ISN'T CLEAR.CARMEN BEST: "WE DON'T HAVE ASPECIFIC DATE :11 WE WANT TOMAKE SURE THAT WHATEVER HAPPENSTHAT WE DO IT SAFELY ANDCONSIDER THE SAFETY OFEVERYBODY INVOLVED." THE MAYORSAYS CHOP HAS CREATED TOO MANYCHALLENGES FOR NEIGHBORS ANDNEARBY BUSINESSES..AND THE OCCUPATION CAN'T LAST.JENNY DURKAN: "IT'S TIME FORPEOPLE TO GO HOME."EXPECTED TO VOTE AGAINST A