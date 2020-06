ISN'T ENOUGH.MEANWHILE - REPUBLICANS SAY -THE DEMOCRATIC VERSION IS TOOFAR- REACHING.SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCHMCCONNELL HAS VOWED TO TRY ANDREACH AN AGREEMENT BEFORE JULYFOURTH - IF TODAY'S VOTEDOESN'T GO THROUGH.

Senate democrats are expected to vote against a republican proposal, saying it isn't enough.

Congress is currently in a standoff over police reform.