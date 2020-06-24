Tackles the biggest issues facing your business, and the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission helps job candidates with issues they face trying to work for a business.

Why Fort Wayne organizations say diversity in the workplace matters

As the old saying goes... teamwork makes the dream work.

But when it comes to what the team looks like especially for a company..organizations centered around growing the economy say diversity is something to consider.

Tackles the biggest issues facing your business, and the metropolitan human relations commission helps job candidates with issues they face trying to work for a business.

Both say diversity awareness plays a big role in the outcome.?

While companies may have diversity policies, nikki quintana says it's still a challenge implementing them.

It's something the metropolitian human relations commission hears about quite often.>15:31:13-15:31:26"we can get complaints in four different areas: employment, housing, education, and public acommodations.

Majority of our complaints do fall in the arena of employment."

The metro human relations commission helps people who feel they've been discriminated against in these areas.she says some companies lack the understanding on diversity and inclusion and that it is the root to many of the complaints they receive.

But quintana says there are several ways to fix it.

15:32:19-15:32:45"the first thing people can do or a good place to start would be education awareness, educating your staff, having implicit bias training, and diversity and inclusion training.

Providing opportunities for open discussion and dialogue where employees and supervisors can come together and discuss their points of view."greater fort wayne inc.

President and ceo john urbahns says having the dialogue is important.15:26:48-15:27:04 iversity brings different points of view to an organization.

I hear much more conversation on about diversity instead of just keep been silent.

That something people have been doing for along time is just keep it silent and that doesn resolve the problem."

Urbahn says it's been proven that implementing diversity makes a company more successful.15:28:48-15:29:03"a mckinsey and company study in 2018 showed more diverse companies were more often than not to have a 33% increase in profitability, so it's definitley something businesses should look at.

Not just the right thing to do but from a profitability standpoint."

Nikki quintana says they drafted 383 complaints two years ago and last year there were 354 complaints.

75% of those were related to employmentreporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.

