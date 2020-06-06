Dozens of sea turtles are released into the sea in Indonesia
A bale of sea turtle hatchlings was released back into the wild in West Sumatra, Indonesia on Wednesday (June 24).
The clip shows the turtles being released by the conservation group Sea Turtle Camp after being looked after for 55 days.
Adorable moment Indonesian children release hundreds of baby sea turtles for Word Environment DayA group of lucky children from Padang city in West Sumatra in Indonesia today (June 6th) helped release hundreds of turtle hatchings into the sea as part of World Environment Day.