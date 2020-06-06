Global  

Dozens of sea turtles are released into the sea in Indonesia
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:09s - Published
A bale of sea turtle hatchlings was released back into the wild in West Sumatra, Indonesia on Wednesday (June 24).

The clip shows the turtles being released by the conservation group Sea Turtle Camp after being looked after for 55 days.

