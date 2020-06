Britons cool off along the River Wye on hottest day of the year Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published 44 seconds ago Britons cool off along the River Wye on hottest day of the year Britons cool off in the River Wye in Lower Lydbrook, Gloucestershire, UK on Wednesday (June 24), the hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. The mercury is expected to hit the mid-30s in the south of England before Friday, and forecasters and medics have urged people to take extra precautions to stay safe in the sun. 0

