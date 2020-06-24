Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine

Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine

Any Texans planning a trip to New York, Connecticut or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days up on arrival, New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cuomo: Travelers to New York from states with high infection rates must self-quarantine

New York will be imposing a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from states with high Covid-19...
bizjournals - Published

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


New York, Connecticut, New Jersey to require 14-day quarantine for individuals traveling from states hit with coronavirus surge

Governors from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday announced that individuals traveling...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Baker Responds To Quarantine For Travelers To New York, Connecticut And New Jersey [Video]

Baker Responds To Quarantine For Travelers To New York, Connecticut And New Jersey

Gov. Charlie Baker weighed in on the news that three nearby states are requiring travelers to quarantine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published
NY, NJ & CT Require Travelers From Florida To Quarantine [Video]

NY, NJ & CT Require Travelers From Florida To Quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory Wednesday that requires people arriving from Flroida, other states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Announce  Mandatory Quarantine for Some Visitors [Video]

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Announce  Mandatory Quarantine for Some Visitors

The joint travel advisory between the three states applies to visitors from areas with significant community spread of coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:47Published