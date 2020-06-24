|
Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine
Any Texans planning a trip to New York, Connecticut or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days up on arrival, New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Katie Johnston reports.
