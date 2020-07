Tri-State Area Expands Travel Advisory To Impact Travelers Coming To, From 16 States Across Country Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 minute ago Tri-State Area Expands Travel Advisory To Impact Travelers Coming To, From 16 States Across Country New Jersey's travel advisory has been extended to impact travelers going to and from 16 states across the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT 4:00.JANELLE.WE'LL BE CLOSELY WATCHINGSTEPHANIE.THANKS SO MUCH.MEANWHILE NEW JERSEY ISSUING ANUPDATED AND EXPANDED QUARANTINETRAVEL ADVISORY.YOU NOW HAVE TO QUARANTINE FOR14 DAYS WHEN COMING FROM 16STATES YOU SEE THEM THERE ONYOUR SCREEN.THOSE STATES HAVE POSITIVECOVID-19 TEST RATE HIGHER THANTEN PER 100,000 RESIDENTS.RIGHT NOW THAT MANDATE APPLIESTO ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, ARIZONA,CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA,IOWA, IDAHO, LOUISIANA,MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA,NEVADA, SOUTH CAROLINA,





Related news from verified sources Tri-State Area Expands List Of States Covered By Travel Advisory; Travelers From 16 States Must Now Quarantine The Tri-State Area is doubling the number of states on the quarantine order list.

CBS 2 - Published 31 minutes ago











Tweets about this