Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Non-Stop Work Ethic Made 'Hamilton'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Non-Stop Work Ethic Made 'Hamilton'

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Non-Stop Work Ethic Made 'Hamilton'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda rose to fame for his Broadway musical, "Hamilton." More than five years after its 2015 debut, a filmed version with the original Broadway cast will premiere on Disney Plus on July 3.

Miranda worked on "Hamilton" for years, and it became one of the biggest musicals of all time.

Miranda's unconventional blend of musical theater and hip-hop, as well as a passion for diverse representation in the entertainment industry, has transformed musical theater.

The success of "Hamilton" has led to a promising career writing music for movies like "Moana" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and his upcoming directorial debut, "Tick, Tick ...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts F-word from Hamilton to avoid Disney+ R rating [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts F-word from Hamilton to avoid Disney+ R rating

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the new Hamilton musical movie will be censored when it debuts on Disney+ next month to avoid an automatic R rating.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals New Animated Project With Disney | THR News [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals New Animated Project With Disney | THR News

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney are cooking up a new animated project set in Colombia, the 'Hamilton' creator revealed on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:43Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains Disney+ ruling on Hamilton f-bombs [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda explains Disney+ ruling on Hamilton f-bombs

Lin-Manuel Miranda explains Disney+ ruling on Hamilton f-bombs Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical will launch on the streaming service on July 3, and the show's creator and star admitted he had a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:20Published