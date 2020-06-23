Lin-Manuel Miranda's Non-Stop Work Ethic Made 'Hamilton'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda rose to fame for his Broadway musical, "Hamilton." More than five years after its 2015 debut, a filmed version with the original Broadway cast will premiere on Disney Plus on July 3.

Miranda worked on "Hamilton" for years, and it became one of the biggest musicals of all time.

Miranda's unconventional blend of musical theater and hip-hop, as well as a passion for diverse representation in the entertainment industry, has transformed musical theater.

The success of "Hamilton" has led to a promising career writing music for movies like "Moana" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and his upcoming directorial debut, "Tick, Tick ...