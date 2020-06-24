|
|
|
|
J Balvin & Deepak Chopra's Bilingual Meditation Program, BTS' 'Graphic Lyrics' Books Announcement and More Music News | Billboar
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:41s - Published
J Balvin & Deepak Chopra's Bilingual Meditation Program, BTS' 'Graphic Lyrics' Books Announcement and More Music News | Billboar
Lil Yachty speaks out after his scary car accident, BTS has a new release on the way and J Balvin teams up with Deepak Chopra for a bilingual meditation collaboration.
Here are today's top music stories for Wednesday, June 24th.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|