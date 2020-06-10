Protesters Staging Sit-In At City Hall Park In Lower Manhattan
Daily demonstrations for police reform continue in New York City, but now protesters are staging a sit-in in front of City Hall; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poiceNew York protesters have occupied a grassy area just outside City Hall on Tuesday until the NYPD is defunded by at least $1 billion. (June 23)
The budget hearing is scheudled to take place on June..
Clergy call for Peace in Tupelo - March and RallyProtesters marched down the street to Fairpoint Park in front of City Hall on Saturday evening. They said they wanted peace and equality.
George Floyd Protests Lead To Police ReformsFor the 14th straight day, protests will be held Wednesday in New York City following the death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, some of the reforms protesters are calling for will soon become New York..