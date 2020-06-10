Global  

Protesters Staging Sit-In At City Hall Park In Lower Manhattan
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Protesters Staging Sit-In At City Hall Park In Lower Manhattan

Protesters Staging Sit-In At City Hall Park In Lower Manhattan

Daily demonstrations for police reform continue in New York City, but now protesters are staging a sit-in in front of City Hall; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

