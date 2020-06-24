Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Any showers or thunderstorms will end this evening, then we'll clear out the skies with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

It looks like we get a small break in the storms Thursday with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

The risk of storms return late afternoon Friday into Friday night.

Some of these storms do pose a risk to be severe with hail and gusty winds posing the greatest threat.

The latest data now has the weekend quiet and warm for the most part with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Highs are climbing gradually into the mid-80s by the beginning of next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies