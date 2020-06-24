Global  
 

Stateless Trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Stateless Trailer

Stateless Trailer

Stateless - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: STATELESS is a powerful and timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Directed by Emma Freeman, Jocelyn Moorhouse (various episodes) starring Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Rachel House, Fayssal Bazzi, Marta Dusseldorp, Helana Sawires, Cate Blanchett, Dominic West release date July 8, 2020 (on Netflix, U.S.)

Yvonne Strahovski Wakes Up In A Detention Center in Thrilling 'Stateless' Trailer For Netflix

Yvonne Strahovski looks confused as to where she is in this still from her new Netflix show,...
Just Jared - Published


