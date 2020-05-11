Global  

Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges
[NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges.

Freddie Joyner has more.

