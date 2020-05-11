Freddie Joyner has more.

[NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges.

Suspects in Arbery ’s killing are indicted on murder charges

Four years and a quarter after the caste killing of Dalit youth Shankar in Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu,...

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder...

The three white men accused of killing Mr. Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their...