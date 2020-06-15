It will be a fireworks show only; fireworks will be launched from behind Tupelo's City Hall.

Tupelo's July 4th Fireworks Celebration will go on, but with a few changes for public safety.

Workers will launch fireworks from behind tupelo city hall.

The city is cancelling the music and other festivities because of social distancing concerns.

Tupelo parks and rec director alex farned says people will still be able to see the fireworks from a good distance away.

He says people should stay in their cars for the show.

If some do get out, however, he asks they practice six feet social distancing.

"instead of getting rid of the event altogether, we really wanted to bring to all of the citizens of tupelo and the surrounding area that they will be able to see some fireworks, and you know, they can come out and do that if they do the proper social distancing."

The show is scheduled to start at 9pm on saturday, july fourth at tupelo city hall.

Reporting in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

