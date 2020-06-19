Lincoln County rolls back mask exceptions amid talks of statewide mandate

Lincoln county recently backtracked on a rule that would have exempted people of color from having to wear face masks.

7 counties in oregon now require you to wear masks in public and indoors.

Could oregon join washington state... and mandate*everyone wear one?

The cdc - mayo clinic - and public health agencies across the globe urge the public to wear masks-- especially after the discovery that coronavirus can be transmitted asymptomatically emma jerome: "this little piece of fabric held together by a couple of elastics whether we like it or not has become a hot button issue people falling on both sides of a debate that has become... political."

So why is that?

Dr patrick luedtke---lane county's top doc--- has some ideas.

Dr luedtke: "you know a pandemic is scary -- many people are fearful -- so we're learning and when there's that uncertainty... just not quite kniowing people tend to say well 'this sounds good to me -- that sounds good to me' others have a darker opinion.

Joshua little: " i think people are more interested in their own person than they are about the well being of others... we see that in a lot of other issues in our society."

Lincoln county recently backtracked on a rule that would have exempted people of color from having to wear face masks.

Officials said they did it after reports of racist, derogatory, and threatening calls from all