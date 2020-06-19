Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lincoln County rolls back mask exceptions amid talks of statewide mandate
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Lincoln County rolls back mask exceptions amid talks of statewide mandate

Lincoln County rolls back mask exceptions amid talks of statewide mandate

Lincoln county recently backtracked on a rule that would have exempted people of color from having to wear face masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hospital.

7 counties in oregon now require you to wear masks in public and indoors.

Could oregon join washington state... and mandate*everyone wear one?

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us why some people think we should.

The cdc - mayo clinic - and public health agencies across the globe urge the public to wear masks-- especially after the discovery that coronavirus can be transmitted asymptomatically emma jerome: "this little piece of fabric held together by a couple of elastics whether we like it or not has become a hot button issue people falling on both sides of a debate that has become... political."

So why is that?

Dr patrick luedtke---lane county's top doc--- has some ideas.

Dr luedtke: "you know a pandemic is scary -- many people are fearful -- so we're learning and when there's that uncertainty... just not quite kniowing people tend to say well 'this sounds good to me -- that sounds good to me' others have a darker opinion.

Joshua little: " i think people are more interested in their own person than they are about the well being of others... we see that in a lot of other issues in our society."

Lincoln county recently backtracked on a rule that would have exempted people of color from having to wear face masks.

Officials said they did it after reports of racist, derogatory, and threatening calls from all





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kern County Health Department Director Matt Constantine talks about enforcing mask order [Video]

Kern County Health Department Director Matt Constantine talks about enforcing mask order

Kern County Health Department Director Matt Constantine responds to question on how the county plans to enforce the mask mandate issued by the governor.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:45Published
Newsom Announces Statewide Face Mask Mandate For California [Video]

Newsom Announces Statewide Face Mask Mandate For California

Face masks are now required across the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:40Published