Grizzly 399 keeps producing

BACKROADS, WE GOACROSS THEWYOMING BORDER,WHERE A VERYFAMOUS BEARCONTINUES TOPRODUCE CUBS...AND CONTINUES TOPLEASE CROWDS.HERE IS STEVELIEBENTHAL FROMGRAND TETONNATIONAL PARKTHESE PEOPLE AREWAITING ANDWATCHING, SOMEFROM A SUPERIORVANTAGE POINT,HOPING FOR AGLIMPSE OF WHATMIGHT BE THE MOSTFAMOUS LIVING BEARIN THE WORLD.IT STARTED IN MAY,WHEN GRIZZLYFANATICS ANXIOUSLYWAITED TO SEE IFGRIZZLY 399 WOULDEMERGE FROM HERDEN IN GRAND TETONNATIONAL PARK ATTHE RIPE OLD AGE OF24."THE PARK OPENEDMAY 18TH, ANDRIGHT THEN ANDTHERE IT WAS ONYOUTUBE -- 399 ANDTHE FOUR BABIES."THAT'S RIGHT, FOURCUBS, A RARELYLARGE LITTER,ESPECIALLY FOR ABEAR BORN IN 1996,WHO SOME FEAREDMIGHT NOT SURVIVEANOTHER WINTER.THE PROLIFICGRIZZLY IS KNOWNFOR HAVING MORETHAN THE STANDARDTWO CUBS,REGULARLY GIVINGBIRTH TO TRIPLETSAND ONCE AGAIN SHEIS PLEASING PATIENTCROWDS LIKE THISONE, APPEARINGFROM THE TREE LINETO DIG ROOTS,CONSTANTLYWORKING TO FEEDHER HUNGRY BROOD.WHILE SOMECRITICIZE THOSEWHO CLOSELYFOLLOW 399,SNAPPING PHOTOAFTER PHOTO, ATLEAST ONERESEARCHER SAYSSHE HAS HABITUATEDTO HUMANS,HANGING CLOSE TOTHE HIGHWAY FOR AREASON, TOPROTECT HER CUBSFROM CROWD-SHYMALE GRIZZLIES WHOMIGHT KILL THEM.(GOOD LORD)BUT RESEARCHERSALSO SAY THEFAMOUS BEARHIBERNATESOUTSIDE THE SAFEBOUNDARIES OFTETON NATIONALPARK, AND SOMEHUNTERS HAVE SAIDTHAT GIVEN THECHANCE, THEYWOULD TARGET HERBECAUSE OF HERSTATUS.THE PARK KEEPS ACREW IN THE AREA,TO MANAGE SOCALLED BEAR-JAMS,KEEPING THEANIMALS AND THECROWDS SAFE.AND DESPITE THESMALLER CROWDSOBSERVED SO FAR INYELLOWSTONE ANDGRAND TETON PARKSTHIS YEAR, WHEN ABEAR IS VISIBLE,PEOPLE TEND TOFORGET ABOUT THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC."WHEN THE BEARSCOME OUT WE GETALL EXCITED.

IT'SNOT GOOD SOCIALDISTANCING"STEVE LIBENTHALIDAHO NEWS 6.IN 2017 THE U.S. FISHAND WILDLIFESERVICE REMOVEDGRIZZLY BEARSFROM THETHREATENEDSPECIES LIST...AND THREE STATES,INCLUDING IDAHO,OFFERED PERMITSTO HUNT THEM.THAT PROMPTEDCONSERVATIONISTSINCLUDING JANEGOODALL TO APPLYFOR THOSE PERMITS,HOPING TO SAVEBEARS LIKE GRIZZLY399.THE FOLLOWINGYEAR A U.S. DISTRICTJUDGE RESTOREDPROTECTION OFGRIZZLIES UNDERTHE ENDANGERED