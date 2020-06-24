Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Voice Trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Little Voice Trailer

Little Voice Trailer

Little Voice — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - Plot synopsis: From Emmy Award-winner J.J.

Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ 'Little Voice' trailer hits YouTube

The new two-minute trailer of the Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" serves as a quick taste of what the...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Little Voice'

Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" is set to be released on Friday, July 10, and ahead of its debut, Apple...
MacRumours.com - Published


Tweets about this