San Marino Home's Fourth Of July Decorations Featuring Mannequin Of President Trump Sparks Controversy Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:59s - Published 1 day ago San Marino Home's Fourth Of July Decorations Featuring Mannequin Of President Trump Sparks Controversy A home decorating contest in the spirit of the Fourth of July holiday in San Marino led to some controversy after one home's designs featured a mannequin of President Donald Trump. Jasmine Viel reports. 0

