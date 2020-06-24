Global  

Tucson police chief offers resignation
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Tucson police chief offers resignation

Tucson police chief offers resignation

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus offered to resign from his post two months after man dies in police custody.

'Troubled and outraged': Tucson police chief offers resignation after video released of man who died in custody

Three Tucson police officers earlier resigned following the investigation of the death of Carlos...
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus has offered to resign and 3 of his officers have stepped down following the death of a man in their custody last April.

