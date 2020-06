A community vigil will Thursday night will honor the memory of 27-year-old Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez, who died in police custody April 21.

Thursday vigil to honor life of man who died in TPD custody

SAMUEL ROUTLEDGE RESIGNED LASTWEEK.

CHIEF CHRIS MAGNUS SAYSTHEY WOULD HAVE BEEN FIRED IFTHEY DIDN'T RESIGN.

APERSONNEL REPORT SHOWS ASERGEANT AND TWO OFFICERS WEREFOUND (NOT TO HAVE VIOLATEDPOLICY.

THAT REPORT ALSOCLAIMS STARBUCK, JACKSON ANDROUTLEDGE SHOWED DISREGARD FORPOLICY AND TRAINING.

IT STATES-- QUOTE "MOST IMPORTANTLY ANAPPARENT INDIFFERENCE ORINABILITY TO RECOGNIZE ANINDIVIDUAL IN MEDICAL DISTRESSAND TAKE THE APPROPRIATEACTION TO MITIGATE THATDISTRESS.

"THIS DEATH HAPPENED TWO MONTHSAGO BUT THE COMMUNITY IS ONLYJUST LEARNING ABOUT IT.

THEMAYOR SAID NO ONE TOLD HERABOUT THIS INCIDENT UNTIL LASTWEEK.

TUCSON POLICE CHIEFCHRIS MAGNUS SAYS LOPEZ'SAUTOPSY SHOWED HE HAD TAKEN ALARGE DOSE OF COCAINE, AND HADA HEART CONDITION WHILE THECHIEF SAYS OFFICERS DID NOTUSE ANY WEAPONS OR DANGEROUSRESTRAINTS -- CLARIFYING WHATRULES THE OFFICERS BROKE WILLHAVE TO WAIT FOR THE FINALREPORT.

I THINK I'VE EXPLAINEDPOLICIES IN PLACE AS RELATESTO STANDARDS OF CARE FORSOMEONE IN CRISIS,MEDICAL,MENTAL HEALTH, COVERS THATCOVERS ALL OF THAT: POSITIONALASPHYXIA, EXCITED DELIRIUM,COVERS ALL OF THAT AND WEBELIEVE THE OFFICERS DID NOTMEET THE STANDARDS OF CARE "THE LAWYER FOR THE OFFICERSSAYS HE DOES NOT THINK THEOFFICERS BROKE ANY RULES.CHIEF MAGNUS SAYS DISRUPTIONOVER COVID-19 IS PART OF THEREASON POLICE TOOK ALMOST TWOMONTHS TO DISCLOSE THE DEATH.MAGNUS ALSO OFFERED TO RESIGNBECAUSE OF THE INCIDENT.HERE'S HOW THE PUBLIC FIRSTLEARNED OF INGRAM-LOPEZ'SDEATH...FROM A LOCAL CITYCOUNCIL MEMBER.

LANE SANTACRUZ POSTED ON FACEBOOKTUESDAY SAYING SHE WOULDN'T BEATTENDING THE CITY COUNCILMEETING -- BECAUSE OF THEDEATH.

SHE SAYS THE DEPARTMENTSHOULD HAVE HANDLED THE CASEDIFFERENTLY.

WHILE THE MAYORHAS SAID SHE'LL THINK ABOUTTHE CHIEF'S RESIGNATION SANTACRUZ SAID SHE WOULD ACCEPT IT.SHE TOLD KGUN9 -- QUOTE -- IFCHIEF MAGNUS WANTS TO LEAVETHAT'S ON HIM.

TUCSON IS OURHOME.

LEAVING FOR US IS NOT ANOPTION -- END QUOTE.MEANTIME WE ARE LEARNING ABOUTA VIGIL PLANNED FOR TONIGHT AT7 FOR THE 27-YEAR-OLD.

THE"B-L-M TUCSON" GROUP POSTEDABOUT THE EVENT TO INSTAGRAM.IT WILL BE AT THE EL TIRADITOWISHING SHRINE IN DOWNTOWN.AGAIN IT STARTS AT 7 TONIGHT.