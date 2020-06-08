IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

Satellite images show Chinese tents back at Galwan Valley site where soldiers clashed on June 15; Delhi crosses Mumbai in the number of coronavirus cases, testing and screening ramped up; E-commerce firms asked to mark products' country of origin in push to local manufacturing; IIT Bombay scraps face-to-face lectures this year,all classes to move online; Social distancing at Karnataka class 10 exams today, separate rooms for students from quarantine zones; Madhya Pradesh Congress leader says BJP gave 5 daughters for absent son, receives flak and more news