IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:46s - Published 5 minutes ago IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News Satellite images show Chinese tents back at Galwan Valley site where soldiers clashed on June 15; Delhi crosses Mumbai in the number of coronavirus cases, testing and screening ramped up; E-commerce firms asked to mark products' country of origin in push to local manufacturing; IIT Bombay scraps face-to-face lectures this year,all classes to move online; Social distancing at Karnataka class 10 exams today, separate rooms for students from quarantine zones; Madhya Pradesh Congress leader says BJP gave 5 daughters for absent son, receives flak and more news 0

Tweets about this 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐆 RT @dv_lakshmi2708: 2020 is a year of new innovations in education field https://t.co/Vht68m1lJW 3 hours ago D V Lakshmi 2020 is a year of new innovations in education field https://t.co/Vht68m1lJW 3 hours ago Prabhakar Nahak RT @TheQuint: For the first time in its 62-year-old history, the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay will begin a fresh academic year… 3 hours ago The Quint For the first time in its 62-year-old history, the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay will begin a fresh acad… https://t.co/GAQbPdLomq 4 hours ago