Wirecard files for insolvency Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 minutes ago Wirecard files for insolvency Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing for insolvency after disclosing a $2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts, becoming the first sitting member of Germany's blue-chip share index to go out of business. Ciara Lee reports 0

