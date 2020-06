Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It looks like we get a small break in the storms today with a few clouds and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

The risk of storms return Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Some of these storms do pose a risk to be severe with hail and gusty winds posing the greatest threat.

The latest data now has the weekend quiet and warm for the most part with highs in the lower to mid 80s.