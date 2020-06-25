Cyclops lamb with one eye born on farm in Indonesia

A farmer was baffled after his sheep gave birth to a mutant one-eyed black lamb in Indonesia.

Pipih, 65, said the mother and its other babies were normal except for this one born with Cyclopia at the rural property in Sumedang Regency, West Java, on June 22.

The lamb had difficulty breathing and eating because of its deformed face so Pipih sought help from neighbours, but some believed that it might be unlucky.

Pipih said: "I didn't expect it to birth a lamb with one eye.

I take care of my sheep and none of them have any diseases.'' The farmer was told that his lamb might be a demon disguising itself as a goat, a reincarnation of the religious character "Dajjal".

But the farmer believed otherwise.

He added: "The mother gave birth to two lambs.

The other one is normal.

I hope this will be a good sign and bring blessings to the family." Despite the extra attention given to the lamb, it died two days later on June 24 after it was born because it struggled to eat.

Village official Cucu Sunarya said they visited the farmhouse after hearing about the strange lamb to check for possible disease.

They found that the lamb was healthy apart for its misshapen facial parts, which were the reason for its difficulty eating.

He said: "There is no other factor for its death.

It can't be cold, because there was no rain yet.

It can't eat properly and was only given a few drops of milk at a time using a pacifier." The lamb was buried in the farmer's backyard the same day.

The incident has also been reported to the Animal Husbandry Department in Sumedang Regency for documentation.

The lamb is believed to have Cyclopia, a rare birth defect that disrupted the development of the eyes into two cavities.