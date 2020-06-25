Global  

'Boogaloo' members plead not guilty
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:13s - Published
The three men accused of inciting violence at a local black lives matter protest have pleaded not guilty.

The group's trial date is scheduled for August 24.

