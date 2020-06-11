Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, ATHX

Global  

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At WesBanco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Gary L.

Libs bought 25,000 shares of WSBC, for a cost of $20.70 each, for a total investment of $517,525.

Investors can buy WSBC at a price even lower than Libs did, with shares trading as low as $19.27 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.9% under Libs's purchase price.

WesBanco is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

And at Athersys, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Kenneth H.

Traub who bought 140,000 shares at a cost of $2.30 each, for a trade totaling $322,500.

This buy marks the first one filed by Traub in the past twelve months.

Athersys is trading up about 20.7% on the day Thursday.

So far Traub is in the green, up about 18.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.74.



