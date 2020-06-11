Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, ATHX

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At WesBanco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Gary L.

Libs bought 25,000 shares of WSBC, for a cost of $20.70 each, for a total investment of $517,525.

Investors can buy WSBC at a price even lower than Libs did, with shares trading as low as $19.27 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.9% under Libs's purchase price.

WesBanco is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

And at Athersys, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Kenneth H.

Traub who bought 140,000 shares at a cost of $2.30 each, for a trade totaling $322,500.

This buy marks the first one filed by Traub in the past twelve months.

Athersys is trading up about 20.7% on the day Thursday.

So far Traub is in the green, up about 18.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.74.