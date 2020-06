Red Cross talks earthquake preparedness Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:54s - Published 2 minutes ago Red Cross talks earthquake preparedness Cindy Huge of the American Red Cross talks earthquake preparedness, what families can do during an earthquake and what emergency items to have on hand. 0

The USGS reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Bakersfield overnight. Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross talked LIVE with 23ABC about what you should, and should not do when the ground starts.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:02 Published on May 27, 2020