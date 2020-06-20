India's 1983 World Cup win: Kapil Dev's self-belief inpired us, say teammates | Oneindia News

KAMARAJU DECE 2002 D RT @BknNaik: On this day in 1983 Kapil's devils won the first world cup for India.
#ProudMomentforIndia https://t.co/o86tLqDvb4 47 seconds ago
Mayank Verma RT @cricbuzz: #OnThisDay in 1983, Kapil Dev's India achieved the unthinkable 🔥🔥
They defended 183 against two-time champions West Indies t… 2 minutes ago
Taz RT @MohammadKaif: June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian crick… 4 minutes ago
Huda SRKian RT @rhythm_555: @SRKUniverse Cricket world cup win by Kapil dev and team India
#SRK28 8 minutes ago
Huda SRKian RT @Priyanshu4SRK: @SRKUniverse Ans :- Cricket world cup win by Kapil dev and team India
#SRK28 8 minutes ago
Huda SRKian RT @iamAnisha__: @SRKUniverse India won the World Cup 🔥 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev
#SRK28 9 minutes ago
The Other Bong RT @suhailchandhok: A day that changed the landscape of #Cricket not just in #India but across the world!
Kapil Dev & #TeamIndia arrived i… 10 minutes ago
Nikkz 💕HBD VJ Baby😘 RT @DHONIism: #OnThisDay in 1983,
India won the World Cup 1983 beating the mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s under Kapil Dev's Capt… 10 minutes ago
Coronavirus: Delhi overtakes Mumbai, emerges as the new hotspot city in the country | Oneindia NewsAs the Coronavirus Cases witness a constant spike in India with cases soaring past 4.7 Lakhs, the hotspot city in the Country has changed. Mumbai overtook Wuhan on June 9 in terms of the number of..
June 25th: Some major events that happened on this day in history | Oneindia NewsCricket was introduced to India by British sailors in the 18th century, and the first cricket club was established in 1792. India's national cricket team did not play its first Test match until 25 June..
Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia NewsThe mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a..