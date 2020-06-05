vote counting numbers

On official election results to come in... but in fayette county--- the clerk's office is hard at work counting more than 85-thousand absentee ballots that have already come back... more than 92- thousand were requested in total from the county... fayette county clerk don blevins..

Says nearly 39- hundred people voted in-person on electon day... that's the highest turnout in 20 years in the city... blevins says lines were long, because some voters didn't realize..

That as independents they couldn't vote in the primary partisan election.

And, according to blevins, the voting room at kroger field, had limited space.

L3: election 2020 white don blevins fayette county clerk "given all those circumstances do i like a one to two hour line, no of course not but under the circumstances i'm going to call that a win.

Lexington, we crushed this."

Blevins says next time..

He'd put voting at the convention center..

To keep people out of the elements..

And have more room.

We've gotten some unofficial numbers from county clerks acorss central kentucky... the 'clark' county clerk says there werent' any issues tuesday at r-d-c campbell middle school... where some 23-hundred people voted in-person.

Seven-thousand absentee ballots were previously requested.

In madison county..

There were 43- hundred in-person voters... at three precincts... nearly 20-thouand absentee ballots were requested.

In bourbon county... 800 in-person voters at two precincts... and more than 5- thousand absentee ballots requested.

.

In anderson county... more than 11-hundred in-person voters tuesday... more than half of them, participated in the county's drive- thru voting set up.

About 43-hundred absentee ballots were requested .

The 'offical' results from the election, are expected next tuesday, june 30.

