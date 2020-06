Kristen Bell admits taking on Central Park role shows ‘lack of awareness of my privilege' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Kristen Bell admits taking on Central Park role shows ‘lack of awareness of my privilege' Kristen Bell has admitted a lack of awareness of her pervasive privilege led her to take on the role of a biracial character in the animated comedy series Central Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend