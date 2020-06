Push underway to restore local control of KCPD Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:05s - Published 7 minutes ago Push underway to restore local control of KCPD The push to restore local control of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is underway. Mayor Quinton Lucas wants the issue on the city's November presidential ballot. But that does not mean the vote would decide the issue. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OR 81 YEAR THE GOVERNOR ISAPPOINTED THE FOUR MEMBERS OFTHE KANSAS CITY POLICE BOARD.THE MAYOR IS ALSO ON THECOMMISSION.THIS ISN’T QUINTON LUCAS MAKINGA DECISION.IT ISN’T FIVE POLICECOMMISSIONER’S IT ISN’T JUST ACITY COUNCIL.IT’S ALL OF YOU LOCAL CONTROL ISONE OF THE TOP DEMANDS OF LOCALPOLICE REFORM ACTIVISTS AND THEYKNOW IT’S NOT THE COMPLETEANSWER OF COURSE, OF COURSE ISMORE THAN LOCAL SHOW.I MEAN, THIS IS JUST BABY STEPSTOWARDS REAL CHANGE.LOOK AT BROWN WAS ONE OF THEPROTESTERS LUCAS SAYS HE ISHOPING FOR A LOUD AND CLEARMESSAGE FROM VOTERS TO PUSH FORLOCAL CONTROL FROM THE STATE.BUT HE ADMITS YOU’LL TAKE ANYWIN SO I WOULD ACTUALLY THINKTHAT A SIMPLE MAJORITY ISSOMETHING THAT GIVES US SOMELEVEL OF AN ANSWER.MY HOPE IS THAT IT IS ANOVERWHELMING MAJORITY BECAUSETHAT MAKES A STATEMENT TO JEFFCITY THE KANSAS CITY FRATERNALORDER OF POLICE HAS NO COMMENTON THE MAYOR’S LOCAL CONTROLCAMPAIGN ANNOUNCEMENT LUCASSAYS, HE DOES NOT HAVE THE OPENSUPPORT OF THE POLICE BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS NOR OF POLICE.RICK SMITH HIS JOB IS NOT TO BETHE CHIEF POLITICIAN IN







