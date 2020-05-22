Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'My Spy' Movie Review - Mission Accomplished
Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 06:15s - Published
'My Spy' Movie Review - Mission Accomplished

'My Spy' Movie Review - Mission Accomplished

MY SPY Director: Peter Segal Release Date: June 26th, 2020 Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong.

I… adored this film.

It has so much heart.

Is it the best movie of 2020?

No.

But ya know what this was?

Just a bundle of joy.

Which is exactly what I wanted it to be!

I’m also feeling VERY emotional these days.

So much so that when I saw Sophie (played by Coleman) hold JJ’s hand (played by Batista), I started crying.

And it’s not like it’s a super emotional part of the story.

But it was just REALLY sweet.

This film tackles bullying a bit, and it was really nice to see her have this beautiful relationship!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Best Movies to Kick Off Your Weekend! [Video]

The Best Movies to Kick Off Your Weekend!

This week Ryan surprises us with a celebrity interview, and other great movies to stream this weekend. On top of it all, he gives us an idea for what to watch as Pride month comes to an end! Ryan's..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:21Published
Nicholas Hoult's Mission: Impossible as he 'drops out of 7th film' [Video]

Nicholas Hoult's Mission: Impossible as he 'drops out of 7th film'

Nicholas Hoult's Mission: Impossible as he 'drops out of 7th film' The 'X-Men' star was due to portray a villain in the latest film in the franchise - which will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as spy..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published