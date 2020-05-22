'My Spy' Movie Review - Mission Accomplished

MY SPY Director: Peter Segal Release Date: June 26th, 2020 Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong.

I… adored this film.

It has so much heart.

Is it the best movie of 2020?

No.

But ya know what this was?

Just a bundle of joy.

Which is exactly what I wanted it to be!

I’m also feeling VERY emotional these days.

So much so that when I saw Sophie (played by Coleman) hold JJ’s hand (played by Batista), I started crying.

And it’s not like it’s a super emotional part of the story.

But it was just REALLY sweet.

This film tackles bullying a bit, and it was really nice to see her have this beautiful relationship!