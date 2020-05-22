'My Spy' Movie Review - Mission Accomplished

MY SPY
Director: Peter Segal
Release Date: June 26th, 2020
Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong.
I… adored this film.
It has so much heart.
Is it the best movie of 2020?
No.
But ya know what this was?
Just a bundle of joy.
Which is exactly what I wanted it to be!
I’m also feeling VERY emotional these days.
So much so that when I saw Sophie (played by Coleman) hold JJ’s hand (played by Batista), I started crying.
And it’s not like it’s a super emotional part of the story.
But it was just REALLY sweet.
This film tackles bullying a bit, and it was really nice to see her have this beautiful relationship!